Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan admits his stabbing incident ‘disturbed’ family, gives health update: ‘Our main concern was…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a robbery at his Mumbai home on January 16, 2025. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. After several days of recovery, he was discharged on January 21. Now, his sister Soha Ali Khan has spoken out, revealing that the incident ‘disturbed’ the family. She also shared that their primary concern was Saif’s well-being.

In a recent interaction with PTI, Soha Ali Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Chhorii 2, opened up about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident and said, “It disturbed all of us. Our main concern was that he was fine, which he was, and has fully recovered now and is back to work. That was our focus. Thank God, he is alright.”

In the early hours of January 16, Saif was brutally attacked at his Bandra residence, leaving the entire film fraternity and his fans in shock. He was stabbed six times by the intruder, who was later arrested by the authorities. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent both spinal and plastic surgeries.

Recently, the case has taken a new turn. Shariful Fakir, the man accused of attacking the actor, has applied for bail. Claiming that the investigation is complete and all vital evidence has been collected, his legal counsel has argued that the arrest was not conducted in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25. The thriller promises an exciting ride, featuring a powerhouse cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor in key roles alongside Saif.

On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Chhorii 2, where she will play the role of an antagonist. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 horror hit is led by Nushrratt Bharuccha. Continuing its spine-tingling narrative with a fresh twist, it is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.

