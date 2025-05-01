Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Shawn Risk It All to Steal the Drug That Could Save Bo?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, May 1, 2025: Desperation brews in Salem as life-or-death decisions collide with scandalous secrets, corporate clashes, and unexpected alliances.
On Thursday, May 1, Days of Our Lives delivers a high-stakes episode where loyalty, love, and ambition are put to the test. Shawn Brady devises a daring plan to steal a life-saving drug, Leo Stark schemes for a fresh start with Javi, and Gabi Hernandez finds herself in a fiery face-off with Philip Kiriakis.
The pressure is mounting for Shawn Brady, who learns that the only hope for saving Bo Brady lies in a sepsis drug called Versavix. With Dr. Jeffrey Russell refusing to release it off the record, Shawn feels cornered. He meets Steve Johnson at the pub and makes a bold proposal—steal the drug. Though risky, Shawn insists this might be the only chance to save Bo’s life. Reluctantly, Steve begins to consider going rogue.
Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez is fed up with Leo Stark’s meddling, especially after catching him snooping in her purse. Suspicious of what she’s hiding and tying her to EJ DiMera’s case, Leo oversteps, prompting Gabi to finally threaten eviction. In response, Leo proposes a new idea to Javi—moving in together and starting fresh somewhere else.
Tensions rise further when Gabi and Philip Kiriakis clash over control of Gabi Chic. Their war of words signals more drama ahead in the Forrester boardroom. Behind the scenes, Xander and Alex Kiriakis put their heads together, aiming to strategize Philip out of the picture. But one misstep could ruin their takeover plans.
Elsewhere, Stephanie Johnson and her mother Kayla share a private conversation that could involve protecting Sarah Horton or strategizing how to secure Versavix. With Bo’s condition worsening and time slipping away, Kayla fears they’re running out of options fast.
As Shawn sets his sights on a dangerous heist and secrets threaten to unravel, Salem braces for explosive fallout. Will Shawn and Steve’s rogue mission save Bo in time—or spiral into disaster? Stay tuned as Days of Our Lives continues to deliver twists, tension, and emotional turns.