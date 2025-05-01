Raid 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Trends: Ajay Devgn's crime-thriller opens strong; set for 3rd best Bollywood start in 2025

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited crime thriller Raid 2 has opened strong at the box office. Early morning trends on Day 1 indicate a promising debut. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial is aiming for a Rs 15 crore net start in India, a figure that would place it as the third-best Bollywood opener of 2025 so far. Only Chhaava and Sikandar, which were released in February and March, have managed a better Day 1 performance.

Serving as a sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, Raid 2 sees Devgn reprise his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he is tracking another high-stakes white-collar crime. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh as Dada Manohar Bhai and Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role, the film promises high-intensity drama and suspense, mirroring real-life income tax operations. Just like the original, the story draws inspiration from true events. It focuses on the 75th raid carried out by Patnaik, who by then had seized assets worth over Rs 4,200 crore.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, the film has received a UA 7+ certificate from CBFC.

Filming for Raid 2 took place across Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi in early 2024. The movie’s theatrical release on May 1 also sets the stage for its future OTT debut, with Netflix hinted as the streaming partner. An official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

The original Raid was both a critical and commercial success, collecting Rs 98 crore net at the Indian box office and grossing Rs 145.75 crore worldwide. It ranked as the sixth-highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career at the time and currently holds the eighth spot ahead of Raid 2’s full box office run.

In an exciting update for fans, producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed that Raid 3 is already in the pipeline. Speaking to India Today, he revealed that co-producer Kumar Mangat had pitched ideas for the sequels early on and confirmed, “Raid 3 to aayegi, surely aayegi.”

With a strong franchise foundation, star power, and positive early trends, Raid 2 looks poised for a solid weekend. It could potentially emerge as another hit in the aforementioned stars’ filmography.

