Jackky Bhagnani reveals Govinda’s reaction to Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s BMCM trailer; Says, 'gave me confidence'

Ever since Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was announced, fans have been comparing it to the 1998 film of the same title. That film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, was produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by David Dhawan. Now, after almost 26 years, Jackky Bhagnani is all set to bring Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the silver screen, but he maintains that both films are very different. Now, in a recent chat, Jackky has opened up about Govinda’s reaction to the trailer.

Govinda on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s trailer

Talking to News 18, Jackky Bhagnani spoke about Govinda watching the trailer of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was busy, but he got an opportunity to meet Chote Miyan of the 1998 film at his house a day before the actual trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. After watching the trailer, his first reaction was, “Your director is a very good man.”

Jackky further revealed that Govinda could not stop gushing over the trailer and quipped that Ali Abbas Zafar has made a movie with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Jackky further added, “I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I’m a creative person who’s now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us.”

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films, BMCM is helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2024, i.e., April 10, 2024.

