'OG Poo' Kareena Kapoor Khan approves of Shloka Mehta’s iconic Bole Chudiyan look for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s latest pre-wedding festivities saw many popular stars coming together for a grand musical evening on July 5. Celebrities from the entertainment industry put their best fashion foot forward and so did the groom-to-be’s sister-in-law. Shloka Mehta was decked up in a recreation of Kareena Kapoor’s iconic outfit from Bole Chudiyan in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Now, Shloka’s look has got a stamp of approval from the OG Poo herself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan compliments Shloka Mehta’s look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Today, July 7, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Stories and shared Shloka Mehta’s look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent sangeet ceremony. Kareena captioned it, saying, “Bole Chudiyaaan,” accompanied by rainbow and pink heart emojis. She added, “@shloka11 you look Gorgeous.”

Earlier, Shloka’s stylist shared glimpses of her look which consisted of pastel-colored blouse and lehenga paired with exquisite jewelry. Originally, Kareena wore ombré palazzo pants.

The stylist explained in the caption, “looking PHAT! While conceptualizing the sangeet look we wanted to go for something fun, elegant and ‘iconic.’ After multiple rounds of discussions, we thought of dipping into the archives and recreated the OG @manishmalhotra05 ‘bole chudiyan’ look. It was an absolute blast!!!”

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

The sangeet ceremony celebrating the soon-to-be married Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place at the Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Called “Radhika & Anant’s Celebration of Hearts,” it was a “night of song, dance, and wonder.” Celebrities were seen in the dress code Indian Regal Glam.

The guests in attendance included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and many more. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan gave it a miss as they were outside India.

The night was filled with various performances and special moments. Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan set the stage on fire with their dance. Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya were honored for their T20 World Cup win. Pop singer Justin Bieber later mesmerized everyone as he sang his popular songs.

