Pooja Bhatt condemns firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house; demands ‘stringent surveillance in Bandra’

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

The alarming incident of gunshots fired outside superstar Salman Khan’s residence has left everyone in a sudden shock. It was reported earlier this morning that two individuals fired multiple shots outside Salman Khan’s residence. A CCTV footage from outside the actor’s residence has also surfaced featuring the suspected shooters. Meanwhile, veteran actress Pooja Bhatt has also reacted to the incident and called it ‘horrific and condemnable.’

Pooja Bhatt reacts to firing incident outside Salman Khan's house

Today, on April 14, a while back, Pooja Bhatt took to her X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to the shocking news of gunshots fired outside superstar Salman Khan’s residence. The actress shared the news posted by ANI and appealed for more strict scrutiny in Bandra further highlighting the robbery incidents that took place a while ago.

She wrote, “Horrific and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection then it is fair to say that safety is an illusion. Need more stringent surveillance in Bandra for certain. Robberies were rife a while ago and now a shoot out? Scary.”

Take a look:

Maharshtra CM Eknath Shinde suggests increasing Salman Khan's security

In the latest update, it has been reported that Bandra Police of Mumbai is registering a case against an unknown person in the case of firing outside the house of actor Salman Khan. According to ANI, Mumbai Police has informed that the actor was present in his house when the firing incident took place. The police have initiated the investigation and formed several teams to nab the accused involved in the matter.

On the other hand, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also had a telephone conversation with the superstar following the incident. It has been reported that the Chief Minister had discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the security of Salman Khan.

This morning around 5:00 a.m. two unidentified individuals opened fire with three shots outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, and three shots in the air. Following the shocking incident, heavy police force was deployed outside the superstar’s residence.

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and the forensic team have been investigating the matter. Meanwhile, CCTV footage emerged in the matter also showed two bike-borne unidentified persons fleeing after firing outside the star’s house.

