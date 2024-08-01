Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka Bhushan buys his first apartment in Mumbai; shares house key PIC

Actor Durgesh Kumar, who appeared in Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda's 2014 film, Highway, has carved a niche for himself in showbiz. Durgesh's performance as Bhushan Kumar aka Banrakas in the web series, Panchayat was well-received by the audience.

The Panchayat actor has finally bought his first apartment in Mumbai after years of struggle in the city.

Durgesh Kumar shares a sneak peek of his new apartment

On July 31, Durgesh Kumar took to Instagram to share the news with his followers on the platform. In his post, Durgesh dropped a picture of the keys to his new apartment.

"Aapna Ghar..... Mumbai main thanks (sic)," an excerpt from his caption read.

Take a look at Durgesh's Instagram post here:

Here's how fans congratulated Bhushan Kumar of Panchayat

Congratulations started pouring in on Durgesh Kumar's latest update on Instagram. Many netizens dropped their reactions to his post while wishing the actor.

"Congratulations sir, I hope you achieve many more and keep entertaining us," a fan wrote. An Instagram user commented, "Bht bht Mubarak."

A comment reads, "Sir ka Phulera ka ghar." An Instagram user quipped saying, "Dekh rha hh Vinod bhaiya ji khud ka ghar le liye Mumbai mein Congratulations."

"You deserve more," one of the comments read.

Durgesh Kumar was initially offered to play THIS role in Panchayat

In an earlier interview with Digital Commentary, Durgesh Kumar revealed that he auditioned for a photographer's role in the TVF series, Panchayat.

However, Aspirants writer Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish played the photographer and Durgesh ended up essaying the role of Bhushan Kumar (Banrakas) in the series.

In the first season of Panchayat, Durgesh Kumar earned Rs. 10,000 as remuneration including flights, food, and accommodation arrangements by the makers.

All about Panchayat

Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta play crucial roles in the series. It also stars Chandan Roy and Faisal Malik in supporting roles.

The third season of the series was released on Amazon Prime Video and has been available to stream since May 2024.

Durgesh Kumar has also worked in movies like Sultan, Freaky Ali, Bahen Hogi Teri, Laapataa Ladies, and Bhakshak.

