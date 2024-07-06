Panchayat EXCLUSIVE: Jitendra Kumar aka Sachiv Ji reveals scene where he slaps Banrakas was inspired by real incident; shares how it was shot

Panchayat is one of the most appreciated Hindi OTT shows and with its recently released 3rd season its fandom increased further. The Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav-led show is loved by the audience for all the right reasons.

But what happened at the end of season 3 left the audience hooting! Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) hits back at Banrakas aka Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) for his constant misbehavior and it gives the audience a very 'satisfying' feeling.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jitendra opened up about the scene and shared what went behind the scenes while shooting it.

Jitendra Kumar on Panchayat season 3's climax scene

Jitendra Kumar who has won hearts with the climax scene of Panchayat season 3 shared how it was shot. While acknowledging the fact that the scene was satisfying for the audience, the actor said that it was inspired by a real incident.

"Uske videos available the, toh unse inspire hoke woh scene hamne execute kiya hai, and we are glad ke woh us tareeke se execute ho paaya aur logon ko pasand aaya (The videos of that incident are available and we executed the scene taking inspiration from there. We are glad that it was executed the way it was intended to and the audience liked it)," he said.

Jitendra Kumar also added that the scene was shot in one night and the team had rehearsed it several times before that. He further mentioned that the scene was well-choreographed after which, it was broken down in a way that it doesn't look choreographed on camera.

Advertisement

He explained that the intention was to make the scene look chaotic and to avoid any issues while shooting it.

More about Panchayat

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat's first season was released in 2020 and became an instant hit. The second season of the show followed in 2022 and now in 2024, its 3rd season was released.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta in the lead alongside Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and others, the season 3 has been one of the major topics of discussion on social media this year.

Fans are already waiting for season 4 of the show.

ALSO READ: Panchayat 3: Loved Durgesh Kumar aka Banrakas' VIRAL 'alhuaa meeting meeting' dialogue? Know its meaning and backstory