Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar reveals he still has to chase directors for work despite 12 years in industry; ‘I continue to…’

Actor Durgesh Kumar became a familiar face after his iconic dialogue "Dekh raha hai Binod" from Panchayat season 2 went viral, turning into a popular meme. This recognition led to a more significant role in season 3, followed by a supporting part in the Oscar-selected Laapataa Ladies. However, despite the success of these projects and 12 years in the industry, Durgesh admits that he is still facing challenges in securing new opportunities and continues to audition.

In an interview with the Times of India, actor Durgesh Kumar reflected on the challenges he continues to face in the industry despite the success of Panchayat. He shared that while audiences recognize his work, securing roles remains a struggle even after 12 years in the field.

The Highway actor revealed that in the past year and a half, he has not received audition calls from major production houses and mostly collaborates with smaller producers who acknowledge his talent. Despite his performances in Highway and Panchayat, no prominent production house has offered him a lead role.

The Maharaj actor further noted that while the projects he has worked on have received critical acclaim and won awards, recognition for his performances remains limited.

The Laapataa Ladies actor expressed that critics rarely mention his name, even though his work has been appreciated by audiences. Despite spending over 25 years in the industry, he feels he has not received the credit he deserves but remains grateful for the support of his fans.

Durgesh, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), gained recognition with his breakthrough role in Imtiaz Ali's Highway in 2014. Since then, he has been part of notable films like Sultan, Sanju, Dhadak, and Bhakshak. Initially appearing in a supporting role in Panchayat, he eventually became part of the main cast by the third season.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar recently provided an update on Panchayat season 4. Speaking to IANS, the lead actor confirmed that work on the new season is currently in progress and expressed hope that it will be released soon.