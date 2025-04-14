Panchayat S4: From Phulera’s fate to Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s love story; 5 reasons fans can’t wait for new season on Amazon Prime Video

The hit political dramedy Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, is officially returning for Season 4 following the overwhelming success of its first three seasons. The creators stirred excitement with a playful announcement video, sending fans into a frenzy. With the new season set to premiere on July 2, 2025, here’s a look at what’s in store and why the buzz around the show is bigger than ever!

Advertisement

1. A Shocking Attack That Changed Everything

Season 3 ended with an unexpected and violent twist where Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) is shot by masked gunmen, leaving him hospitalized. This marked a serious shift in the show’s usually light-hearted tone, and fans are eager to know who shot him and how this act of violence will change Phulera forever.

2. Abhishek’s Arrest — A Major Turning Point

Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar), who’s usually the calm and composed sachiv ji (secretary), gets arrested after a physical altercation with the MLA's men at the hospital. This moment was huge, and viewers are now eager to see how this bold move will impact his job, his values, and his role in the village politics.

3. The MLA vs. Phulera — War Brewing

The long-standing tension between the village and the corrupt MLA, Chandra Kishore Singh, finally explodes. After being humiliated by the villagers and losing his prized horse, the MLA seeks revenge.

Advertisement

His anger and power could bring serious trouble in the next season, and fans are waiting to see how this political rivalry unfolds.

4. Love in the Air — But Will It Last?

The slow-burn romance between Abhishek and Rinki (Pradhan Ji's daughter) has been one of the show’s most heartwarming subplots. With all the chaos at the end of Season 3, viewers are curious whether their relationship will grow stronger or face new obstacles.

5. Phulera’s Unity and Spirit

Despite all odds, the villagers of Phulera have stood united, whether it’s outsmarting the MLA or standing by Pradhan Ji during the crisis. Fans are emotionally invested in these characters, and they can’t wait to see how the village continues to fight back and evolve in the face of adversity.

The next season promises political drama, emotional intensity, and the kind of grounded storytelling Panchayat is loved for. Ready for Phulera 2.0?

Advertisement

Are you excited for Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat? Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat has been renewed for a new season. Vote now and tell us—are you excited for it? Yes No

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan asks fans how to boost his 49 million followers on X; netizens' responses will leave you in stitches