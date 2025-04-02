The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch all-new episodes of animated series

The Legend of Hanuman is a highly popular animated series. It is set to return with its sixth season. New episodes of the show will drop on OTT very soon. Read on to find out more details about The Legend of Hanuman Season 6's digital release.

When and Where to Watch The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

The announcement of the OTT release of The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. All episodes of the new season will premiere on JioHotstar on April 11, 2025, ahead of the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the continuation of this epic story from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

The official trailer of The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 was released on April 2, 2025. In the 1-minute, 39-second trailer, Lord Ram is seen returning to the battlefield with Lakshmana and Hanuman. Ravana is determined to avenge his brother and son. When Lakshman is injured during the battle, Hanuman goes on a mission to get Sanjeevani booti to save his life. He faces many challenges in his path.

The caption of the trailer post on Instagram read, "'Laaye Sanjivan Lakhan Jiyaaye,' Hanuman phir beda paar lagaye ('He brought Sanjeevani and saved Lakshmana,' Hanuman saved the day again)." All Episodes of #TheLegendOfHanuman Season 6 streaming from 11th April only on #JioHotstar."

Watch the trailer here!

Cast and Crew of The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

In The Legend of Hanuman Season 6, Sharad Kelkar is set to return as the voice of Ravana. The voice cast includes Sanket Mhatre as Ram, Damandeep Singh Baggan as Hanuman, Surbhi Pandey as Sita, Richard Joel as Lakshmana, and more. The series is produced by Graphic India.

