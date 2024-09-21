EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra in talks with Panchayat director Deepak Mishra; Ekta Kapoor to produce

Over the last few months, Pinkvilla has given several updates on the upcoming films of Sidharth Malhotra. We earlier reported that the actor is teaming up with Maddock Films for a love story directed by Tushar Jalota. Soon after, we also informed our readers that Sid is in talks to join Saif Ali Khan in Race 4, as Ramesh Taurani is planning to reboot the franchise. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sidharth Malhotra is in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a feature film, which will go on floors in 2nd half of 2025.

According to sources close to the development, Sid is in advanced talks with Ekta Kapoor for a feature film, which will be directed by Deepak Mishra, best known for creating Panchayat. “Ekta Kapoor and TVF have partnered to bring unique yet commercial tales to the big screen. This one is a part of the deal between Balaji and TVF, and the discussions are on with Sidharth Malhotra,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that the film is a high on content, and set against the backdrop of a folklore. “It’s a high-on drama and emotion film, set against backdrop of a folklore deep-rooted in Hindu Mythology. The makers have the vision to create a unique cinematic experience like Kantara with the feature film. While Sid is expected to hear the final narration in November, the makers are aiming to take the film on floors in 2nd half of 2025. He will sign the dotted lines once the final narration takes place,” the source added.

Advertisement

Before moving on to the Ekta Kapoor film, Sidharth will wrap up shooting for the Dinesh Vijan-produced romantic comedy, which begins in November. He is then expected to move on to Race 4, which is targeting to begin from the first quarter of 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt to feature in a love story