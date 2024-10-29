Panchayat 4: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav starrer series' new season begins filming; Fans can’t keep calm over BTS PICS

Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and more is one of the most popular and loved series in the OTT space. The third season of the comedy drama was released earlier in 2024 and garnered a lot of praise from the audience. Now, the filming of the Panchayat 4 has begun and the fans couldn’t keep calm after seeing behind-the-scenes pictures from the new season.

Today, October 29, 2024, the official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video India shared a series of BTS glimpses from the sets of Panchayat 4. In the first photo, Jitendra Kumar was seen riding a motorcycle in his Sachiv ji avatar. Another picture showed a clapperboard which revealed that the shoot had begun. A welcome sign to Gram Panchayat Phulera was also visible in the background.

The post also included glimpses of Faisal Malik, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and more members of the cast and crew.

The caption of the post read, “aye Butkun, 4 cup chai bol diya jaaye (order 4 cups of tea). #PanchayatOnPrime, Season 4 Now Filming.” Have a look!

Fans expressed their excitement for the new season in the comments section of the post. One person said, “LOVE THIS SHOW,” while another wrote, “Goat Series of All time.” A user even stated, “Finally ab Mental Peace milega.”

A heartfelt comment read, “This is the best news for my father today. He is one of the biggest fan of this series. He ranks this series with his all time best movies like Jane bhi do yaron, serial like ramayan by Ramand Sagar. Thank you TVF for making my father happy with this.”

Many users said that they couldn’t wait for the fourth installment while some showered their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Panchayat Season 4 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. Produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), the series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The previous three seasons are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

