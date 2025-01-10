Neena Gupta reveals being kicked out of her aunt’s home at midnight with daughter Masaba: ‘Had nowhere to go with a baby’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, known for her candidness, recently shared a shocking incident from her past. She revealed how, in the middle of the night, she was kicked out of her aunt’s home along with her daughter Masaba, with nowhere to go and a baby in tow.

In a recent chat with Housing.com, Neena Gupta shared that she had purchased a 3-BHK flat in a reputed building but had already sold her previous one to fund the new purchase, leaving her with little money. During this transition, she moved in with her aunt and uncle.

The Uunchai actress mentioned that she had spent a lot of time at her aunt’s place, only going back to her own apartment to sleep. Since Masaba was young at the time, her aunt also helped care for her. She revealed that her life took a drastic turn when her aunt unexpectedly kicked her out in the middle of the night.

She said, "But one day, she threw me out in the middle of the night; she kicked me out. I had no money left. There was this one night where I had nowhere to go with a baby." However, as she was grappling with her situation, her uncle softened and moved her to his mother-in-law’s house in Juhu, which had been abandoned for two decades.

The house was filled with cobwebs and had a rundown appearance, but Neena, with a baby in tow, cleaned it up herself. Unfortunately, her time there was short-lived, as she was soon asked to leave.

Advertisement

Neena Gupta shared that, with no place to stay, she approached the builder where she had made the payment for her new home and explained her situation. She asked if it would be possible to get her money back so she could buy a ready-to-move-in house. To her relief, the builder refunded the entire amount without deducting anything.

The actress' journey in Mumbai began in the early 1980s when she moved from Delhi. After initially sharing an apartment, she bought her first flat with some help from her parents. From then on, she never rented homes again, choosing instead to buy one apartment after another. As her income grew, she would sell her existing apartment, add extra funds, and invest in a new one.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta reveals reason behind mom Neena Gupta stopping her from becoming actor: ‘You have this look which is very…’