Meet actor who started as engineering student at IIT, but is now winning hearts with his performance in Panchayat 3

The entertainment industry has witnessed the stories of many individuals who started their careers in a different profession but later turned to acting. One such inspirational story is of a person who was an engineering student but eventually decided to become an actor and is currently winning hearts with his performance in Panchayat Season 3.

We are talking about none other than Jitendra Kumar. He has ruled the OTT space in the past few years and has also made his mark on the big screen. In this piece, let’s explore the early life of Jitendra Kumar, his notable works, and his social media presence.

Jitendra Kumar is an IIT graduate

Jitendra Kumar graduated from the prestigious IIT Kharagpur, where he studied Civil Engineering. In a past interview with The Searching Souls, he revealed that his acting journey began during college. In the drama society, he met Biswapati Sarkar, who worked at The Viral Fever.

Jitendra was featured in the viral video Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern in 2013. He went on to star in various web series and established himself in the acting field.

Jitendra Kumar’s work in web series'

Jitendra Kumar has worked in titles like Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers, TVF Bachelors, and many more. His role as Jeetu Bhaiya in the show Kota Factory is one of his most notable works. The third season of the show is set to be released on June 20, 2024.

Another popular series starring Jitendra is Panchayat. The comedy-drama showcases him as Abhishek Tripathi, the secretary of the Gram Panchayat. Season 3 of Panchayat was released in May 2024, and the actor garnered a lot of acclaim for his performance.

Jitendra Kumar’s movies

Jitendra Kumar appeared in the anthology film Shuruaat Ka Interval in 2014. He further starred in the 2019 movie Gone Kesh. The romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which was released in 2020, was a milestone film in Jitendra’s career. He played the role of a gay man in the movie, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Jaadugar, Dry Day, and Lantrani are also part of his filmography.

Jitendra Kumar’s social media presence

Jitendra has an active Instagram account where he gives regular updates about his work and also shares glimpses of his personal life. He enjoys a following of over 1.9 million.

