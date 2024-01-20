Pankaj Tripathi dubs working with Shah Rukh Khan 'shaandar'; REVEALS not liking the script of Mimi at first

Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his extraordinary versatility in Bollywood, has consistently delivered outstanding performances across diverse genres, including comedy, drama, and thriller. His recent release, Main Atal Hoon, is a biographical film that delves into the life of the late statesman and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On Friday, the actor engaged in an engaging Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with fans on Reddit, responding to a myriad of interesting questions.

Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale

In the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, a curious fan asked Pankaj Tripathi about his experience collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2015 film Dilwale. Responding with admiration, the actor shared, "Bahut hi shandaar. He’s a superb co-star," much to the delight of Redditors.

Take a look:

Another Redditor posed a question, asking the actor if there was a script he initially didn't like but eventually changed his mind and went on to do the film. In response, the OMG 2 actor mentioned Mimi, the film that earned him a National Award. He shared, "Yes, that film was Mimi. And I got a National Award for the same film. Ab lagta hai ki chhod deta toh malaal hota" (Looking back, I feel if I had let it go, I would have regretted it).

Check out Tripathi's response below:

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

Tripathi, currently a celebrated actor, faced a series of challenges early in his career. Commencing with minor supporting roles across various films, it was his captivating depiction of Sultan Qureshi in the two-part gangster film Gangs of Wasseypur that served as the pivotal moment in his trajectory. This marked the initiation of his ascent to stardom, paving the way for subsequent notable roles in films such as Fukrey, Super 30, Luka Chuppi, 83, Ludo, and more.

His portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular web series Mirzapur bought him widespread fame. His most recent project, Main Atal Hoon, has recently hit the screens. This biographical film delves into the life of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Looking ahead, Tripathi is set for upcoming projects, including Stree 2 and Metro... In Dino. Under the direction of Anurag Basu, the latter boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

