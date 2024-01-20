Pankaj Tripathi shares update on Stree 2 as he answers fan question: 'Balak, kyun darna chahte ho?'

Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his incredible versatility in Bollywood, has consistently delivered standout performances across various genres, be it comedy, drama, or thriller. One of his acclaimed films is the 2018 release Stree, a horror-comedy that also features Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Last year, the much-anticipated sequel, Stree 2, commenced its shooting in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, the same town where the first installment was unfolded. The filming is currently in progress. On Friday, Pankaj dropped a big hint about what awaits in the sequel, elevating the excitement levels for fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Stree series.

Pankaj Tripathi shares an update on Stree 2

In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, a fan sought updates on Stree 2 from Pankaj Tripathi. In response, the actor shared a GIF from his popular scene in Mirzapur that read, "Risk Hai," and humorously added, "Balak, kyun darna chahte ho?" (Child, why do you want to get scared?). This cryptic yet playful response has left fans intrigued and excited about what surprises might be in store for the much-anticipated sequel.

Take a look:

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

Tripathi, now a seasoned actor, faced numerous hurdles on his journey to success. Initially, he assumed minor and supporting roles in several films. However, it was his captivating depiction of Sultan Qureshi in the two-part gangster film Gangs of Wasseypur that served as a turning point in his career. This marked the initiation of his ascent to stardom, paving the way for subsequent appearances in acclaimed films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, Luka Chuppi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and more.

Advertisement

His most recent project, Main Atal Hoon, has just been released. The biographical film revolves around the late statesman and former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, showcasing the transformative journey of India from its independence era.

In the pipeline, Tripathi is preparing for forthcoming ventures, including Stree 2 and Metro... In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS his mother still doesn't know he's a star; 'She wants that simple life'