Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS his mother still doesn't know he's a star; 'She wants that simple life'

Pankaj Tripathi is hailed as one of the most remarkable actors of his generation in Bollywood. His stellar portrayal in the film Mimi even earned him the prestigious National Film Award.

Originating from a humble background with no familial ties to the film world, Pankaj has carved a unique niche in the competitive industry, showcasing the versatility of his talent. Interestingly, despite his widespread success, his mother remains unaware of the specifics of his profession.

Pankaj Tripathi still hasn't told his mother what he does for a living

In a recent discussion with India Today, Pankaj Tripathi disclosed that his parents remain blissfully unaware of his professional endeavors and the success he has achieved in his career. He shared, "My mother was here recently with me and forced us to send her back. She wants that simple life. The other day, she asked me that someone had come home asking about me, and wondered if I was too popular. She still doesn't know what I do, and I don't even find the reason that she has to,"

Pankaj Tripathi has always harbored a desire to receive a national award

The actor also shared his lifelong dream of winning a National Award, a desire fueled by observing his seniors receive recognition from the government for their contributions to the arts. He recounted how luminaries like Ashish Vidyarthi and Manoj Bajpayee's achievements at the National School of Drama inspired him to aspire for this esteemed honor.

Describing the National Award ceremony, Tripathi highlighted its simplicity, devoid of marketing tactics or sponsors. The event represents a heartfelt acknowledgment from the country, where recipients gracefully go on stage, receive the medal and certificate from the president, and then return to their seats.

Reflecting on the ceremony, he mentioned the honor bestowed upon Waheeda Rahman with a lifetime achievement award, noting that she was the only one granted the opportunity to speak, albeit for a brief four minutes. Interestingly, he revealed that he hadn't framed his certificate, considering it too pure and special to be put on display.

Pankaj Tripathi aims to prioritize his family and loved ones

While the Mirzapur actor continues to ascend the ladder of success with numerous offers pouring in, he recently surprised his fans by deciding to take on less work. Tripathi expressed his desire to spend more quality time with his family, emphasizing that the decision might seem significant but is crucial for his personal well-being. He shared the poignant life lesson that, despite having the means to provide the best life for his family through work, his profession is not his life.

Having missed out on enjoying moments like the rain with his wife for years due to work commitments, he resolved to prioritize cherished moments with loved ones. Tripathi even set a goal with his wife to watch at least 15 rains together this time.

In a concluding note, the OMG 2 actor opened up about his upcoming project, Main Atal Hoon, where he portrays the former prime minister. He reflected on how delving into Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poetry and politics impacted him internally. Understanding Vajpayee as a leader and human brought about a change, making him feel more democratic internally. This, he noted, is the most significant transformation he has experienced after working on this film.

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

Tripathi, now a well-established actor, encountered numerous challenges on his path to success. He initially took on minor and supportive roles in various films, but it was his compelling portrayal of Sultan Qureshi in the two-part gangster movie Gangs of Wasseypur that proved to be his breakthrough. This marked the beginning of his rise to stardom, leading to subsequent appearances in noteworthy films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, Luka Chuppi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and others.

After his role in Ravi Jadhav's Main Atal Hoon, the actor is gearing up for upcoming projects such as Metro... In Dino and Stree 2. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.

