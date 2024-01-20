Pankaj Tripathi’s view on Bollywood’s PR and pap culture wins the Internet; Netizens hail his ‘wise words’

Pankaj Tripathi, one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema, has been promoting his recently released film Main Atal Hoon, in which he essayed the former Indian Priem Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee. The actor recently hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, during which he answered several questions asked by fans. One netizen wanted to know his take on Bollywood’s PR and paparazzi culture. His wise words left everyone impressed!

What Pankaj Tripathi said about PR and paparazzi culture

A Reddit user asked Pankaj Tripathi, “Sir what's ur take on PR? I mean many celebs are onto this culture of hiring PR teams to stay relevant in the media...is it right? I mean actors do have PR teams nd I guess aapke paas bhi hogi hi...lekin itna heavy involvement of PR and Papz...just for staying relevant on internet...is a bit weird Aap kya kehna chahoge ispe??”

In response, Pankaj Tripathi simply said that PR can make one relevant, but it’s their work that makes them memorable. “PR aapko charchit bana sakta hai, yaadgaar aap apne kaam se bante hoon (PR can make you relevant/popular, but you become memorable through your own work),” he replied. His reply won hearts on the social media platform, and while one Redditor wrote, “Kya baat kahi h sir! Mza agya,” another one commented, “Very well said.” Another netizen wrote, “such wise words! on point.”

Pankaj Tripathi on script selection and roles

Meanwhile, another question asked to Pankaj Tripathi was about his process of script selection, and whether he is still required to audition for certain roles. In his reply, the Mirzapur actor wrote, “No auditions, only look-tests. Aur jo content/script dil ko accha lag jaye. (Whichever content/script touches the heart)”. Another fan wanted to know if he would play roles that go against his beliefs and values, to which the actor replied, "Being a professional artist, karna toh chahiye. Lekin bahot mushkil hoga. (Being a professional artist, I should. But it will be very difficult).”

Pankaj Tripathi says he is planning to do theater

Another Reddit user asked Pankaj Tripathi if there is any unknown project that he is excited about. The actor replied that he will be taking a break of 3-4 months, and is planning to do theater. “3-4 mahine ki chutti lene wala hoon. Kisi ko batana mat. Actually, I am planning to do theatre,” he wrote. When asked if he has any plans of foraying into Hollywood anytime soon, he replied, “Not as of now. Hum santusht hai. (I am satisfied).”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Indian Express, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about his decision to cut down on work and take up only limited projects. He explained that he instead of doing ten projects, he would rather do only three. This way, his creative process and his mind will get some rest, and he will be able to perform better.

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

Pankaj Tripathi's film Main Atal Hoon, was released in theatres on 19th January 2024. He will next be seen in Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starerr Stree 2, and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.

