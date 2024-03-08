Parineeti Chopra is NOT expecting first child with Raghav Chadha; Report says THIS

Parineeti Chopra, one of Bollywood's most well-known actresses, is currently generating significant buzz on social media as she prepares for the release of her long-awaited film, Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

A few days ago, the actress was seen at the airport wearing oversized casual outfits, which sparked pregnancy rumors. However, according to recent reports, there is no truth to these speculations, and the actress is currently focused on her professional commitments.

Report dismisses Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy rumors with Raghav Chadha

On March 6, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport wearing an oversized white shirt, matching shorts, sneakers, and a designer bag, keeping her look casual and comfortable. This appearance led to rumors suggesting that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Raghav Chadha.

However, days later, a report published in Hindustan Times now claims that the speculations are entirely false, as the actress is currently busy fulfilling her work commitments. A source mentioned in the report found it "baffling" that the choice of one's outfit alone could lead to such speculations.

Dismissing the claims, the source was quoted as saying, "There is no truth in the pregnancy rumors. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone's choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone's personal life. Parineeti likes to keep her private life guarded, but her actions also don't suggest that she is pregnant."

The source further noted that the Chamkila actress has not postponed her work and shoot commitments, and everything is proceeding according to the schedule planned much earlier.

Take a look at the video that got rumors mills active:

Another source mentioned in the publication revealed that Parineeti frequently travels between Delhi and Mumbai to balance her life. The source also recalled meeting her recently in Delhi and stated that "there was no sign of pregnancy." The source further added that if the actress were pregnant, both families would have been informed, but that hasn't happened.

"At the moment, they both are enjoying their married life, and cherishing every single moment spent together and spent with the family. They are also focused on their work right now," the source was quoted as saying.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to grace the panel at London School Of Economics

On the other hand, a while back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed our readers that Parineeti and Raghav are all set to grace the prestigious panel at the London School of Economics.

The couple will share the stage on March 8, making them the first couple to speak together at the esteemed organization. Recognized for their individual accomplishments and expertise, the power couple will share their insights at this significant panel. This rare occurrence, where a couple has been jointly invited to speak at such a distinguished panel for the first time, highlights their exceptional qualifications and unique perspective.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot last year in a grand destination wedding in Udaipur, the City of Lakes. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and notable personalities from Indian politics.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s musical biographical drama, Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on April 12 on Netflix.

