EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to speak at London School of Economics; details inside

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple got married last year in September in a grand destination wedding in Udaipur. Ever since then, the duo has been seen shelling major relationship goals through social media posts and during public speaking. Nevertheless, fans have always wanted to see them sharing the stage together and now the wait is finally over. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Parineeti and Raghav are all set to grace the prestigious panel at the London School of Economics.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to grace the stage at the London School of Economics

According to a source close to the development, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to grace the stage together at the esteemed London School of Economics tomorrow, i.e. March 9. By doing so, they will become the first couple to speak together at the esteemed organization. Recognized for their individual accomplishments and expertise, the power couple will be sharing their insights at this significant panel.

It goes without saying that this rare occurrence when a couple has been jointly invited to speak at such a distinguished panel for the first time highlights their exceptional qualifications and unique perspectives.

When Parineeti Chopra revealed her love story with Raghav Chadha began in London

In addition to this, the occasion becomes even more momentous, as the love story of Parineeti and Raghav also blossomed in London. During a conversation with ICC Young Leaders Forum earlier this year, the actress had given insights into their charming love story. The Chamkila actress had shared that their first encounter occurred in London at an event where both were honored for their excellence in their respective fields—Parineeti in entertainment and Raghav in politics.

It was during a breakfast organized early in the morning on Republic Day that she and Raghav ended up sitting together for half an hour or so. It was during that breakfast, the actress realized that he was the man she was destined to marry. Despite having no prior information about him, including his age or marital status, Parineeti's instincts led her to believe he was the one she had been waiting for.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in eagerly-anticipated, Chamika, directed by Imtiaz Ali alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film will be available for streaming from April 12, 2024, on Netflix.

