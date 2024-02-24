Parineeti Chopra on serenading Raghav Chadha with song at their wedding: 'It was a big surprise for everybody'

Jackky Bhagnani, who tied the knot with Rakul Preet Singh on February 21, surprised his bride by dedicating a special song to her on their wedding day. This tradition of dedicating songs to loved ones isn't new; last year, Parineeti Chopra recorded a newly composed number titled O Piya, which she dedicated to her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. The emotional melody served as the soundtrack for their wedding ceremony, enhancing the romantic ambiance of the occasion. Speaking to Times of India, Parineeti shared how the gesture came as a big surprise to everyone involved.

Parineeti Chopra surprised everyone at the wedding

Reflecting on the surprise gift she arranged for her husband, Parineeti Chopra reveals, "Raghav and I bonded over music; I sing and have access to people from the industry like music composers, music directors, and so I wanted to do something very special, and unique at the wedding. I made that song, and it was a big surprise for everybody, especially Raghav."

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star fondly remembers the moment the song played for the first time as she walked down the aisle. It was a special moment shared with all the guests, including Raghav Chadha, who were hearing it for the first time. This intimate moment holds a special place in their hearts and is something they will cherish forever.

The actress emphasizes that the song is uniquely theirs, and its unexpected success as a popular wedding song was a delightful surprise. She had initially intended the song to be a personal gift for Raghav and herself, but its widespread adoption at other weddings was an unexpected and rewarding outcome for them.

Advertisement

Parineeti recently took her first steps into live performances and is now contemplating a more serious exploration of live gigs. Sharing her profound love for music, she admitted to constantly singing, humming, and engaging in discussions about music. For her, music is not just a hobby but an integral part of her life, permeating every moment with its presence.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

The actress tied the knot with Chadha in a splendid destination ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The grand Punjabi celebration witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and political leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The groom opted for the designs of Pawan Sachdeva, while the bride captivated everyone in a minimal golden bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra, complemented with jewelry featuring green stones that exuded elegance.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra recalls googling hubby Raghav Chadha after their first meeting; 'Thankfully he was single'