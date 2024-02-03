Parineeti Chopra recalls googling hubby Raghav Chadha after their first meeting; 'Thankfully he was single'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha stand out as one of the most cherished celebrity couples, having exchanged vows in a fairy-tale wedding in Udaipur last year. Since their union, the newlyweds have consistently showcased their unwavering affection for each other. Parineeti recently made her debut live performance at a concert, and her husband played the role of her biggest supporter.

Adding to their heartwarming story, Parineeti shared details about how she first crossed paths with Raghav during a recent event. She recounted how, from the very beginning, she had an instant knowing that he was the one for her.

Parineeti Chopra felt destined to marry Raghav Chadha right after their meeting in London

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently engaged in a conversation with the ICC Young Leaders Forum, providing a glimpse into their charming love story. The Ishaqzaade actress shared that their first encounter occurred in London at an event where both were honored for their excellence in their respective fields—Parineeti in entertainment and Raghav in politics.

Recounting the serendipitous meeting, Parineeti revealed that during a breakfast organized early in the morning on Republic Day, she and Raghav ended up sitting together for half an hour or so. As filmy as it sounds, she realized during that breakfast that he was the man she was destined to marry. Despite having no prior information about him, including his age or marital status, Parineeti's instincts led her to believe he was the one she had been waiting for.

Laughing about her impromptu investigation, she admitted to rushing back to her hotel room and promptly googling details about Raghav—his age, marital status, and more. "Thankfully, he was single", she said. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress expressed her gratitude that everything checked out, and from that point on, their conversations felt right, marking the beginning of their connection from day one.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

The actress tied the knot with Chadha in a splendid destination ceremony in Udaipur on September 24. The grand Punjabi celebration witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and political leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The groom opted for the designs of Pawan Sachdeva, while the bride captivated everyone in a minimal golden bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra, complemented with jewelry featuring green stones that exuded elegance.

