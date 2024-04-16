Parineeti Chopra reveals ‘biggest challenge’ while shooting Amar Singh Chamkila; pens a note for Imtiaz Ali

Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying the success of her recently released movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama which also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead was an Imtiaz Ali film. In a recent Instagram post, Parineeti recalled her favorite akhada to recreate and the biggest challenge she faced on-roll.

Parineeti Chopra talks about the biggest challenge of Amar Singh Chamkila

Chopra shared a clip on her Instagram which appeared during the climax of the film. In the video, Diljit and Parineeti can be seen enacting an old akhada of Chamkila and Amarjot scene-wise-scene. Talking about the same, the Ishqzaade actress wrote, “Facts about me: I love it when directors give me a challenge! This was my favourite Akhaada to recreate. Thank you @imtiazaliofficial sir for pushing me to do my absolute best in every scene.”

She later re-shared the video in her Instagram story and added, “Biggest challenge while shooting Chamkila but we did it! @imtiazaliofficial”.

This is not the first time that Parineeti Chopra has expressed her gratitude for Chamkila's warm reception. In another post she shared recently, Chopra recalled how people are considering Chamkila as her solid comeback. Sharing some stills from the movie, Parineeti added, Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) "PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes, I am back, and not going anywhere!"

When Parineeti revealed waiting for years to work with Imtiaz Ali

The Unnchai actress had revealed to PTI, “I have been waiting to work with him for more than nine years. The day I had come into the movies, I had made a list of directors and sir's name was on number one. Even though I felt he would never work with me, I still put him on the list. Now, it has happened."

Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on Netflix on April 12 and also stars Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Nisha Bano, Anjum Batra, Vipin Katyal, and Udaybir Sandhumore among others. The movie chronicles the life of legendary singer Chamkila and how he rose to become a global sensation before being gunned down at the age of 27 in 1988.

