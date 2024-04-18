Parineeti Chopra reveals Raghav Chadha’s priceless reaction to her playing Amarjot in Chamkila: ‘My God, you…’

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh are taking away all the praises and are riding high on the success of their recently released film Amar Singh Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali directorial has become the talk of the town and especially the actors are lauded for bringing alive Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur on the screen. The actress has earlier opened up about her physical transformation for the role and now in a recent interview, she spoke about hubby Raghav Chadha’s reaction.

Parineeti Chopra’s reveals Raghav Chadha met her during the filming process of Amar Singh Chamkila

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra opened up about her hubby Raghav Chadha, and her family’s reaction to her playing Amarjot Kaur in Amar Singh Chamkila. She mentioned that her now husband met her during the filming process.

Parineeti further added that being a Punjabi, Raghav was well-versed in the legacy of Amarjot and Chamkila. She said, "he would often express his enthusiasm by saying 'My God, you are doing this film! It's going to be a big hit.'" She recalls telling him, "oh, you know, please don't jinx it."

Parineeti Chopra further revealed that her family was astonished by her live singing on the set as it was very different from her usual practice of dubbing in the studio.

Parineeti Chopra on her knowledge of politics and on Raghav Chadha not following entertainment

In the same interview, the actress admitted that she has started following politics since marrying Raghav Chadha. She said, “Ab toh karna padta hai” (I've got to now).

However, Parineeti shared that she has one issue with her husband. Speaking about the same, she said, “But my complaint is that he doesn't follow entertainment.” When asked about the last thing Raghav watched, Parineeti exclaimed, “God only knows. And only he knows.”

About Parineeti Chopra’s recent film Amar Singh Chamkila

The film revolves around the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his singer-wife, Amarjot Kaur. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, has been receiving rave reviews. It is available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

