Parineeti Chopra admits following politics after marrying AAP's Raghav Chadha: 'But my complaint is...'

Parineeti Chopra, who recently starred in the film Amar Singh Chamkila, is receiving immense acclaim for her performance. The actress also made headlines last year when she tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur.

In a recent interview, Parineeti shared about having to follow politics now that she is married to Raghav. She also reflected on their first encounter, when she had little knowledge of his work.

Parineeti Chopra on her knowledge of politics and on Raghav Chadha not following entertainment

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra admitted that she has started following politics since marrying Raghav Chadha. She said, “Ab toh karna padta hai” (I've got to now).

However, Parineeti shared that she has one issue with her husband. Speaking about the same, she said, “But my complaint is that he doesn't follow entertainment.” When asked about the last thing Raghav watched, Parineeti exclaimed, “God only knows. And only he knows.”

Parineeti called this lack of knowledge about each other’s professions the “best thing,” as it resulted in their conversations being about life, which the actress found perfect.

Parineeti Chopra opens up about first meeting Raghav Chadha and not knowing anything about him

During the same conversation, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she knew nothing about Raghav Chadha during their first meeting. She recalled, “So the people who follow politics and know him would come and say, ‘You’ve married Raghav!' I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s the story here?'”

Parineeti expressed that now, knowing about Raghav’s work, she found him one of the most “impressive” individuals. She explained, “To be the youngest Member of Parliament. At 35, be part of this party and do the work that he's doing. I feel like, ‘How do you do it? You’re just a baby! How's this happening?'”

Parineeti also shared her appreciation for being married to someone from outside the entertainment industry, describing herself as a “Sufi soul” with a life beyond her films. She stated that if her husband had been from her field, it might have driven her crazy. The Amar Singh Chamkila star remarked that Raghav had brought a sense of normalcy to her life, which she had always sought. Parineeti said that she was married to the most wonderful man in the world.

For the untold, Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding took place on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their friends and families.

Sharing dreamy pictures in their official announcement on Instagram, the couple penned in the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. I have been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! We couldn’t have lived without each other. Our forever begins now.”

About Parineeti Chopra’s recent film Amar Singh Chamkila

The film revolves around the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his singer-wife, Amarjot Kaur. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, has been receiving rave reviews. It is available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

