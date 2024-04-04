Parveen Babi was original choice for Jaya Bachchan's role in Silsila; Ranjeet REVEALS she cried upon exiting film

Veteran actor Ranjeet disclosed that initially, Parveen Babi was selected to star alongside Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan in the 1981 film Silsila. However, she was eventually replaced by Jaya Bachchan. In an interview with ANI, Ranjeet shared insights into his relationship with Parveen Babi, mentioning that she was disappointed when she wasn't chosen for the iconic movie.

Parveen Babi was set to play Jaya Bachchan's role in Silsila

In the conversation, Ranjeet said, “Parveen Babi was my dear friend… she was all alone. She was a beautiful lady. Always smiling and we used to call her ‘fawada‘ because of her teeth… Once she was very upset and she was crying. I asked her ‘Kya hua Parveen? (What happened Parveen?)’ We were in Kashmir. I don’t mind quoting because it’s a fact. A film was made, Silsila, and Parveen Babi was the original heroine but she was asked to leave. They cast Rekha and Jaya Bhaduri in the film otherwise it was Parveen and Rekha.”

The Prem Pratigyaa actor also reminisced about his close friendship with the late actor Sanjeev Kumar, sharing that they used to meet every evening.

He reflected on the changing landscape of the industry, noting the passing of several actors such as Shashi Kapoor, with whom he had worked. He mentioned luminaries like Dutt Sahib, Raaj Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna, emphasizing the camaraderie among actors during that era when there were a handful of heroes and villains.

About Ranjeet

Gopal Bedi, widely known as Ranjeet, established himself as a prominent figure in the film industry and became one of the most iconic villains of all time.

Born in September 1941, Ranjeet has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his notable movies include Raampur Ka Lakshman, Victoria No. 203, Dharam-Veer, and Amar Akbar Anthony.