Peek into Deepika Padukone's 5 appearances exuding pregnancy glow before her, Ranveer Singh's IT announcement

It's a joyous moment for the cherished Bollywood pair, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, as they prepare to embrace the journey of parenthood very soon. Today, the couple shared the heartwarming news of expecting their first child, bringing sheer delight to their followers. It's no surprise that the always-elegant Deepika has been radiant in her recent public appearances, now illuminated with the special glow of pregnancy. As we celebrate this happy news of soon-to-be parents, let's take a glimpse at Deepika's five most recent appearances before the pregnancy announcement.

Deepika Padukone’s 5 appearances before her and Ranveer Singh's pregnancy reveal



1. Deepika Padukone’s return from BAFTA Awards 2024

On February 20, 2024, the cameras captured Deepika Padukone's arrival at Mumbai airport following her stint as a presenter at the prestigious 77th British Academy Film Arts Awards in London.

Radiating effortless charm, Deepika sported a casual yet chic attire comprising an oversized blue co-ord set complemented by a long, elegant gray coat. With minimal makeup accentuating her natural beauty and her hair gracefully tied in a top bun, she exuded confidence as she made her way towards her awaiting car.

2. Deepika Padukone’s dazzling appearance at the BAFTAs 2024

Adding another illustrious chapter to her already impressive global portfolio, Deepika graced the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 stage, presenting the Best Film Not in the English Language award to Jonathan Glazer for his work in The Zone of Interest.

Advertisement

For this momentous occasion, Deepika opted for a resplendent golden saree by Sabyasachi, embellished with shimmering sequins. Astute fans couldn't help but notice a subtle hint of Deepika's baby bump as she walked the red carpet exuding glamor.

3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s glimpse during Valentine’s week

An endearing image of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh emerged on the internet around Valentine’s Day this year, capturing a moment from an advertisement shoot. Clad in matching white shirts, the couple exuded a palpable sense of closeness as Deepika leaned affectionately towards her husband while they posed for the camera. Their faces lit up with genuine joy, their smiles beaming brightly, undoubtedly reflecting the anticipation of the exciting new chapter awaiting them in their lives.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s hand-in-hand appearance at airport

On Monday, February 12, Deepveer, as they are fondly called by their fans, made a striking entrance at the Mumbai airport. Returning from an undisclosed destination, they set the bar high for winter fashion. Deepika opted for an oversized white shirt layered with a cozy blue sweater, paired with denim jeans. Meanwhile, Ranveer perfectly complemented her in a white tee and pants, topped off with a black long coat.

As they strolled hand-in-hand, their captivating chemistry was on full display, radiating warmth and affection. Little did we know at the time, they were already basking in the joy of the news of their first child.

5. Deepika Padukone’s airport spotting with sister Anisha Padukone

On February 8, Deepika embraced yet another oversized chic look, donning a snug checkered jacket, as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport alongside her sister, Anisha Padukone. The duo was preparing to jet off for their destination.

Deepika and Ranveer anticipate the arrival of their baby in September 2024, a delightful revelation they shared through a cute announcement on Instagram. Pinkvilla extends its heartfelt wishes to the couple as they embark on this beautiful journey of new beginnings.

ALSO READ: PICS: Fans welcomed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby boy Akaay during RCB's WPL 2024 match; here’s how