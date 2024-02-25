PICS: Fans welcomed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby boy Akaay during RCB's WPL 2024 match; here’s how

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently celebrated the joyous arrival of their second child. In a heartwarming announcement, they revealed the name of their baby boy, Akaay, spreading happiness among their fans and well-wishers. The love and support for the newborn were palpable not just online, but also in the cricket stadium during an RCB match at the Women's Premier League, 2024. Fans extended a warm welcome to the newest member of Virat and Anushka’s family.

Fans show their love for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son Akaay during cricket match

The Women's Premier League (WPL), 2024 commenced recently, setting the stage for thrilling cricket encounters. Last night, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz went against each other.

Amidst the electric atmosphere of the stadium, a touching moment unfolded that captured the essence of love transcending beyond the boundaries of sport. Several spectators, fervent fans of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, took it upon themselves to extend a heartwarming welcome to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's newborn son, Akaay. For the unversed, Virat is an integral part of the RCB franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Among the crowd, one passionate fan donning the team's jersey proudly displayed a sign bearing the words, "Akaay Welcome To RCB.” Another fan creatively showcased an image of a lion cub, accompanied by the endearing message, "Akaay RCB.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share the delightful news of the arrival of their second child. Their sweet announcement read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!”

They concluded their message by expressing gratitude and requesting privacy during this special time, stating, “We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka.”

The couple and their expanding family were showered with an outpouring of blessings and well wishes from Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, and many others.

