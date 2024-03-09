PIC: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan radiate joy as they cheer on their cricket team

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the iconic father-son duo of Bollywood, are beloved by fans for their exceptional acting skills and heartwarming bond. Their happy moments together are a source of delight for their admirers. Recently, the duo was spotted enjoying a cricket match, passionately cheering for their team, Majhi Mumbai. Abhishek recently shared a captured moment of their excitement during the match, giving fans a glimpse of their cherished father-son camaraderie.

Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan wear beaming smiles as they watch the match

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming picture alongside his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Both adorned in sweatshirts featuring the logo of their team, Majhi Mumbai, they radiated excitement as they cheered passionately from the stands. Abhishek clapped with fervor while Big B showed his unwavering support, both adorned with bright smiles.

The picture sparked an avalanche of comments, with one admirer exclaiming, "What a fantastic picture," while another reverently referred to them as "2 great legends." Another fan expressed, "My favorite father and son @amitabhbachchan @bachchan, always be happy," and yet another shared, "Super vibes! Yo!"

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in the action movie Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release in 2024. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

In addition to this, he is also collaborating with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking their reunion after having worked together in Mukul Anand's Hum back in the 1990s. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing these two legendary actors share the screen once again.

Abhishek Bachchan's latest venture was in the sports drama Ghoomer, directed by R. Balki, where he shared the screen with Saiyami Kher as his co-star, portraying the character of a cricket coach. The actor garnered widespread acclaim for his compelling performance as an alcoholic character in the movie.

In an exciting development reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Abhishek is gearing up for his role in the upcoming fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, aptly titled Housefull 5. The ensemble cast boasts stars like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Bobby Deol.

