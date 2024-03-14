PIC: Farah Khan hangs out with Ed Sheeran; says 'Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever'

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently making waves in India and is gearing up for his highly-anticipated second performance on March 16th. But before hitting the stage, he's been spreading joy across Mumbai, from surprising students at a local school with impromptu performances to mingling with Bollywood's elite. Amidst the flurry of social media videos, it was Farah Khan's post that stole the spotlight as the two chilled together.

Farah Khan and Ed Sheeran chill together

On Wednesday, Farah Khan took to her Instagram to share a delightful snapshot of her rendezvous with none other than the musical maestro, Ed Sheeran. The candid moment captured them both in a laid-back pose on a sofa, radiating relaxed vibes. Farah couldn't contain her excitement as she captioned the post, "Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever.. @teddysphotos".

The post received an avalanche of comments, with one user exclaiming, "This is so cool!", while another remarked, "Wah ji wah kya baat he", and yet another wrote, "Wow superb". Someone else chimed in, "Wow Farah! Sooo impressed…..", and another fan expressed, "Lucky you mam and it's absolutely worthy time with great musician Ed Sheeran legend". Take a look:

Renowned as one of the world's top-selling music sensations, Ed Sheeran is set to bring his record-breaking + – = ÷ x Tour to India as part of his highly anticipated Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. The India leg of this sensational and best-selling tour will serve as the grand finale of the Asia Tour, taking place at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the heart of Mumbai on March 16th, 2024. Adding to the excitement, singer-songwriter Calum Scott will join Sheeran as the special guest for this unforgettable event.

This marks Sheeran's return to Mumbai, India, six years after his previous blockbuster success with the Divide Tour in 2017. The stage will also be graced by the talents of Prateek Kuhad, who will open for the musician.

