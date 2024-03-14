WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Ed Sheeran; Farah Khan directs scene

British musician Ed Sheeran is causing quite a stir in India as he prepares for his eagerly awaited second performance scheduled for March 16th. Prior to his upcoming show, he's been delighting the people of Mumbai, from spontaneously serenading students at a nearby school to hanging out with Bollywood's prominent figures. Among the plethora of online videos circulating, one particular clip has captured everyone's attention: Ed Sheeran's interaction with Shah Rukh Khan, captured in a scene directed by none other than Farah Khan.

Farah Khan directs a scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran recently treated his fans and followers on Instagram to a glimpse of his fun-filled time with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The video captures King Khan teaching Ed his iconic arm-open pose, a move synonymous with his charm and charisma, which the singer adeptly picks up on. Ed captioned the post with a clever twist on his hit song, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…."

Take a look:

Farah Khan, the mastermind behind the director's chair for this scene, took to her social media to share the same video with an extra treat - a glimpse of her joining the duo in a pose. With a touch of humor, she captioned it, "When u get to direct Ed Sheeran & Shahrukh Khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course @iamsrk @teddysphotos."

Advertisement

Check it out:

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran is set to take the stage at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai for his highly anticipated concert, marking his second performance in India after his last appearance in 2017. The crowd will be treated to a musical feast with singer Prateek Kuhad warming them up before the main act. Additionally, they can look forward to an opening performance by singer Calum Scott, featuring hit songs like You Are The Reason and Where Are You Now. It's bound to be an unforgettable night of sensational music and memorable performances.