PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan sends a 'pouty' birthday wish to Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat

Celebrating his 44th birthday, actor Jaideep Ahlawat received a heartwarming birthday wish from his Jaane Jaan co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a delightful throwback picture from the sets of Jaane Jaan, capturing a moment with Jaideep, both striking a playful pout. The charming snapshot showcases the bond shared between the two actors during the filming of the project. Alongside the picture, Kareena extended warm birthday wishes to Jaideep Ahlawat, expressing fond memories and celebrating the milestone.

Kareena’s birthday wish for Jaideep:

On Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback photo from the Jaane Jaan sets, featuring her and Jaideep striking Kareena's favorite pout pose. Accompanying the picture, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday Jaideep Ahlawat, here's to always making you pout."

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Khan's latest appearance was in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. This movie, which is based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X, was her first digital project and received praise for both the film and her performance. Her next project is Hansal Mehta's thriller The Buckingham Murders, where she not only plays a British-Indian detective but also makes her debut as a producer. The film, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, revolves around an intriguing case involving the death of a child in Buckinghamshire. Additionally, Kareena is all set to reunite with Rohit Shetty for the action-packed cop drama Singham Again, which features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

Jaideep Ahlawat on the work front

Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma, earning widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Naren. Ahlawat made his acting debut in the 2010 film Aakrosh and has since been recognized for roles in critically acclaimed movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, and Khaali Peeli. Notably, his portrayal of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the 2020 Amazon Prime web series Paatal Lok garnered widespread recognition.

