Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan does not watch most of her films but wants him to see THIS one

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the classiest couples in Bollywood. They are also extremely talented stars when it comes to their acting chops. The two have shared the screen together in several films. In a recent interview, the couple was asked if they seek each other’s validation in their work. Read on to know what they share.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on seeking each other's validation

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the royal couple of Bollywood-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were asked if the two need each other’s validation in their work. Reflecting on the same, the Devara actor stated that there is a whole side to them where they’re ‘not interested in the other person as an actor’ and it is something they also ‘kind of tolerate’ even sometimes, further adding that they’re much more into doing other things in life like spending time with children and much more.

He went on to admit that for him, it’s very important to seek validation from his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. “For me and my film, it’s very important that she sees it, and she likes it and thinks I am a fab actor and that I’ve done well, and it puts a kind of strut in my walk and I feel okay I am cool because it’s very important to me,” he said.

However, Kareena opines that she is okay with Saif not watching her films, and she has always told her to not come to watch the film or watch it if he wants to. During the conversation, the couple went on to divulge that Bebo hasn’t seen most of her films, but she surely has watched all the movies of her husband.

Kareena Kapoor Khan asserts Saif Ali Khan on watch THIS film of hers

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan humorously recalled Kareena telling him to better watch a film and ‘where’s the support?’ In response to this, “That’s when I just don’t want to go to that premiere alone, and I am like just come please but after a long time I told you that I really want you to see Buckingham Murders obviously because I am producing it, and he went to Emmy film festival and whatever so he does his bit when he has to,” Bebo said.

In addition to this, Bebo also divulged that her husband hasn’t seen most of her films while Saif remarked that if one is to rate, it would be five out of three or four.

