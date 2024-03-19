Priyanka Chopra on backing Women of My Billion; 'Violence against women is global phenomenon that isn't talked about'

Priyanka Chopra, a true epitome of beauty and talent, has mesmerized audiences across Bollywood and Hollywood with her remarkable performances. Beyond her acting prowess, she possesses a keen eye for compelling content. As an executive producer, she lent her support to the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger.

Additionally, she recently introduced Women of My Billion, a forthcoming documentary that chronicles the real-life journey of a woman traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to shed light on the experiences of women who have endured violence.

Priyanka Chopra shares the reason behind her decision to back Women of My Billion

Priyanka Chopra's production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, has collaborated with Awedacious Originals to produce the documentary Women Of My Billions. Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

At the Prime Video Presents event, the actress introduced the documentary's director and cast. She expressed her longstanding relationship with Prime Video, spanning nearly four years, and praised the platform for championing her work.

She said, "When I saw this movie – WOMB (Women Of My Billions), a country that belongs to so many people, and just knowing the violence against women is not something that happens in India, it is a global phenomenon that is not much talked about.” Priyanka noted that the documentary features Pragya Prasun, who has dedicated her life to rehabilitating women affected by various forms of violence. She also emphasized Purple Pebble Pictures' commitment to providing a platform for filmmakers passionate about telling important stories.

About Women of My Billion

About Women of My Billion (WOMB) follows the inspiring journey of Srishti Bakshi, the UN Women Champion of Change. In a monumental quest spanning 3,800 km over 240 days, Srishti walks from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, encountering and delving into the stories of women from every corner of India. This remarkable documentary sheds light on the diverse and often untold experiences of women across the country, offering a poignant portrayal of their resilience, struggles, and triumphs.

