PIC: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's wedding invite celebrates love, music, and their cherished furry friends

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, Bollywood's beloved couple, have been inseparable for years, their bond only growing stronger with time. Whether spotted together at events or sharing adorable moments on social media, their public displays of affection never fail to melt hearts. With news of their impending wedding spreading like wildfire, fans are eagerly anticipating their big day.

Recently, their wedding invite made waves on the internet, capturing the essence of love, music, serene blue waters, and their beloved furry companions. The invitation beautifully encapsulates the couple's journey and promises a celebration filled with joy and heartfelt moments.

Check out Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's March wedding invite

The wedding invite of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda presents a picturesque scene that captures the essence of their upcoming celebration. The couple is depicted seated on a balcony overlooking tranquil blue waters, with Pulkit playing the guitar and their furry companions enjoying the peaceful ambiance.

One of their dogs peacefully dozes off, while the other, a Siberian Husky named Drogo, seems captivated by the melodious tunes. It's a charming setting that reflects the couple's love for music, nature, and their furry friends. The invitation concludes with a heartfelt message: "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti."

Take a look: