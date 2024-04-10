Ayushmann Khurrana and Anees Bazmee reportedly set to unite for horror-comedy titled Bhootiyapa; know more DEETS

Ayushmann Khurrana has been in the industry for a decade now, and it is safe to say that with his versatile acting skills and choice of films, he has carved a niche for himself. Ayushmann made his way into Bollywood and achieved great success with no direct contacts or influences, and primarily on merit.

With numerous blockbusters, hits, and memorable characters portrayed by him, fans now eagerly await his next venture. Now, as per reports, there are rumors that the actor is uniting with ace director Anees Bazmee for a horror comedy.

Ayushmaan Khurrana and Anees Baazmee unite for a horror comedy

As per a report by Mid Day, Ayushmann Khurrana is collaborating with director Anees Bazmee for a horror comedy. The source revealed, "Ayushmann and Anees are in discussion for a horror comedy titled Bhootiyapa. Other details are being worked out right now. Anees is planning to roll the No Entry sequel by the year-end. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has the Sourav Ganguly biopic in the offing. So, the actor-director duo are figuring out when they can roll their laugh riot."

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked about working with Anees, Ayushmann said, "Yaar, ab yeh kaise main bataun? Lekin jab kuch hoga toh bataunga zarur". (How do I even explain this now? But when something happens, I'll definitely tell you).

Ayushmann Khurrana's filmography

Ayushmann Khurrana shot to fame with his very first film, which became a sleeper hit, Vicky Donor. After this film, Ayushmann was part of three underwhelming theatrical ventures, namely Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan, and Hawaizaada. Just after Hawaizaada, Ayushmann starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-starring Bhumi Pednekar.

After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ayushmann appeared in three films - the romantic drama Meri Pyaari Bindu with Parineeti Chopra, Bareilly Ki Barfi with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with Bhumi Pednekar again.

Ayushmann won critical acclaim for Andhadhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan, which is probably the most iconic film in Khurrana's decorated filmography for many reasons. After that, Khurrana delivered another movie that stole the hearts of people, Badhaai Ho. The film, based on an interestingly quirky situation that arises in a family, was wholeheartedly accepted by audiences and has now also found a place in pop culture.

After Badhaai Ho, the gritty Article 15 proved to be yet another film to get the actor critical acclaim as well as commercial success. It was followed by super hits, Dream Girl and Bala, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. Khurrana also starred in Chandigarh Kare Aashqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero. Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2, which became a box-office hit and won people's hearts with its comic timing.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

On the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2. Up next, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ayushmann Khurrana is in advanced stages of discussion to join Sunny Deol in JP Dutta’s ambitious war drama, Border 2. The actor will play the parallel lead alongside Sunny in this Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta production, planned to be mounted on an unprecedented scale.

Recently, Khurrana also signed a record deal with a global music label and released a new single titled Akh Da Taara.

