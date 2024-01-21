PIC: Shahid Kapoor enjoys ‘gedi time’ with Akhiyaan Gulaab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on loop

Shahid Kapoor will be soon seen on the big screen with his upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Apart from the film’s official trailer, two songs from the movie have also been dropped. Recently, the actor shared multiple selfies and informed his fans that he has been listening to one of the peppy numbers from the movie on a loop.

Shahid Kapoor enjoys the song Akhiyaan Gulaab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

A couple of hours ago, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared multiple selfies from inside his swanky luxury car. Looking suave in his beige-hued outfit, the actor rocked a haircut that reminded us of his Haider days. Sharing the photos, he divulged that he has been listening to Akhiyaan Gulaab from his upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya while he has been out and about. Posting the photos, he penned, “Gedi time with my Akhiyaan Gulaab on repeat.”

The two tracks titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan and Akhiyaan Gulaab have been released along with the official trailer which was dropped on January 18.

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kapoor’s upcoming science fiction romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Interestingly, it also marks their directorial debut. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as leads while Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, and Rajesh Kumar will be seen in supporting roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9.

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid is an impeccably blessed dancer who worked in multiple films as a background dancer before he finally made his way into the acting world with Ishq Vishk in 2003. Since then, he has been part of many hit movies like Chup Chup Ke, Vivah, Jab We Met, Badmaash Company, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, and more. In 2023, we saw him in Bloody Daddy. He will be opening 2024 with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and is also expected to be a part of Deva with Kubbra Sait and Pooja Hegde.

