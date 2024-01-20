Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon to grace No-Filter With Neha

Shahid Kapor and Kriti Sanon have all their fans waiting for their upcoming unusual love story Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with bated breaths. Recently the trailer of the film was released and fans went gaga over it. Neha Dhupia is all set to bring these two actors on her show No-Filter With Neha to have some non-filter conversations. Recently, we saw Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff grace the show on two different episodes and now Shahid and Kriti will be gracing two different episodes.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to grace No-Filter With Neha

Ever since Neha Dhupia started with her chat show ‘No-Filter With Neha’ fans have been loving it. The show has garnered amazing responses as the celebrities open their hearts out and pour out their stories. The new season of the chat show has just begun and after Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, we will now hear Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in two different episodes.

Earlier this week, the industry was buzzing with excitement as Neha was spotted with Bollywood sensations Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey, setting the stage for a season filled with captivating conversations. As per a source close to production, it has been revealed that Kriti Sanon will be shooting her episode next. The source shared, "Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to grace the show, with their episodes scheduled to be shot in the upcoming week”.

"No-Filter With Neha" has become synonymous with unfiltered and intimate fun conversations, providing viewers with an exclusive look into the personal and professional lives of their favorite celebrities.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The title of the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is inspired by a popular track that was announced earlier this month. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah have directed the film. They also wrote the dialogue and screenplay of the film. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama is set to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 9, 2024.

