Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s love story is perfect blend of romance and humor

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been soaring high on anticipation. Ever since the title announcement and first track, fans have been looking forward to seeing the fresh pairing shine on screen. The promotional assets including the first track and motion poster already generated a significant amount of excitement amongst audiences. Finally, the wait is over as makers have finally given a peek into the cinematic spectacle they are planning to bring by unveiling the trailer of the film.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's trailer out

On Thursday, January 18, the long-awaited trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was unveiled in an event in Mumbai and thereby on social media. The brief preview offers a glimpse into the romantic world ruled by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The crackling chemistry between both the leads is a perfect blend of humor, romance, and entertainment.

The film is rightly billed as an ‘Impossible Love Story’ as Kriti Sanon takes up the role of a robot. The unusual love story between a happy-go-lucky boy and a robot is there for the audience to watch. Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that fans are in treat to see Shahid playing a chocolate boy after quite a long time in a quintessential romantic comedy-drama.

Watch the full trailer here:

Minutes after the trailer was released, fans couldn’t stop reacting to it. A fan commented, “Finally Finally a movie that's worth watching on the big screen is releasing on the big screen! Can't be Happier,” and another fan expressed, “Whaatt aa trailer shahid kapoor truly treat to watch goosebumps.”

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The much anticipated romantic drama film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been long-awaited. The title of the film which is inspired by a popular track was announced earlier this month, following which the film managed to create a considerable amount of buzz on social media.

Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah have not only directed but also written the dialogues and screenplay of the film. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters this Valentine’s week, i.e. on February 9, 2024.

