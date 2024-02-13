PIC: Sushmita Sen flaunts her biceps and chiseled back in latest post; fans call it ‘power of a Sherni’

Sushmita Sen is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. Her on-screen and off-screen charisma continues to mesmerize everyone. The strong-headed diva is quite active on social media, where she keeps sharing her daily life updates with fans and followers. Now, most recently, the Aarya actress shared a photo flaunting her perfectly toned body leaving all her fans to gush over.

Sushmita Sen flaunts her perfectly toned body

A while back, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning photo from her workout session in the gym. In the post, she can be seen facing away from the camera as she flaunts her perfectly toned body by holding the exercise machine and flaunting her biceps and chiseled back, serving major fitness goals.

“From setBACK to comeBACK” (accompanied by oncoming fist emoji) When positivity BACKsup…Negativity BACKsdown!!! #backstory #spinetalk #builditstrong #workinprogress (accompanied by hug, oncoming fist and red-heart emoji) I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly (red-heart eye and kiss mark emoji)”

Take a look:

Fans can't stop gushing over Sushmita Sen's physical fitness

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her and swamped the comments section with their appreciation. A fan wrote, “SUCH A POWERFUL COMEBACK!! Ma'am ur really appreciable and a perfect person one can get inspired by . Dedication, hardwork, passion i hv found it all in you ma'am ur skills always motivate me to do better in life”, another fan wrote, “This is the power of a Sherni”, and a third fan remarked, “Wow now dats what we call “ Comeback is surely better then the Setback”.

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Sushmita Sen's work front

On the professional front, Sush was last seen in her acclaimed web-show, Aarya Antim Vaar. It was the culminating season of the series. The show was released earlier this week on February 9 on Disney+Hotstar.

Crafted and co-directed by the accomplished filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar featured an ensemble cast, including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, among others.

