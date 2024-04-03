PIC: Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his 110th birth anniversary

Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw in the movie Sam Bahadur was a hit with audiences. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, tells the story of the legendary Field Marshal's entire life. It starts from his childhood, explaining how he got the nickname Sam and follows him all the way to his retirement from the military. Manekshaw is a national hero, having fought in five major wars, and many who dream of serving India look up to him.

Today, on Sam Manekshaw's 110th birthday, Vicky Kaushal shared a special message on social media to honor this iconic figure.

Vicky Kaushal remembers Sam Mankeshaw on his birth anniversary

The URI actor took to Instagram and stories and shared a photo of Sam Mankeshaw to honor him on his 110th birth anniversary. He wrote, "Remembering the legen on his 110th birth anniversary, Sam Bahadur."

Take a look:

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur offered a captivating look at the life of Sam Manekshaw, a true legend in Indian history. Manekshaw wasn't just a soldier; he played a pivotal role as the Chief of the Army Staff during the crucial 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. He also holds the distinction of being the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Vicky Kaushal, who stepped into Manekshaw's shoes for the film, shared his heartfelt experience: "Portraying Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was both a significant responsibility and an immense honor. The entire team dedicated themselves to bringing this esteemed Indian hero to life on the big screen. I feel incredibly humbled to be a part of such an inspiring project."

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Fans can look forward to seeing Vicky Kaushal in a variety of upcoming projects that showcase his acting range. He's set to star in Love & War, a major film alongside Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. While details about the plot are still under wraps, the star power of the cast is sure to generate excitement.

Kaushal also has two other intriguing projects on the horizon. Chhaava promises to be a captivating historical drama, transporting viewers to a bygone era. For a lighter mood, he'll be seen in the comedy film Bad Newz, helmed by the same team behind the successful Good Newwz. The recently released poster for Bad Newz hints at some hilarious situations, with Ammy Virk supporting a pregnant Triptii Dimri while Kaushal finds himself in a comical situation.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur Review: Vicky Kaushal gives the performance of a lifetime in Meghna Gulzar's credible war-drama