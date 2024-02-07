PIC: Zeenat Aman celebrates 100th Instagram post with Cleopatra throwback; invites fans to 'Meme-at Aman'

Zeenat Aman, an iconic figure in Bollywood, has made an indelible impact on the film industry. Her illustrious career spans generations, captivating audiences with her dynamic persona. Embracing the digital age, she has found her stride on Instagram, where she shares cherished memories from Bollywood's golden era.

Recently, the veteran actress celebrated a significant milestone on social media: her 100th post on Instagram. With a blend of humor and nostalgia, she marked this achievement, reflecting on her journey and the memories she has shared with her followers.

Zeenat Aman reflects on her one-year journey on Instagram

On Tuesday, Zeenat Aman reached a notable milestone as she posted her 100th entry on Instagram. To mark this occasion, she shared a vintage photo of herself dressed as Cleopatra, accompanied by a witty quip referencing Egypt. The image hails from her 1977 film Chhailla Babu.

In a reflective tone, she remarked, “When you know you’re a queen but they’re still in de-Nile. It’s quite surreal to think that just a year ago I was completely clueless about social media, and yet here I am today, uploading my 100th post to Instagram!.”

Inviting engagement from her followers, Zeenat encouraged them to contribute their best puns and one-liners in the comments or via their stories. She added with a touch of humor, "Now you know I love a good laugh. So please celebrate this milestone with me in Meme-at Aman style. Quite a fun way to mark this occasion, don’t you sphinx? P.S: Which one of you can tell me where this picture is from?”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Filmmaker Farah Khan chimed in with a heartfelt message, "You have always been the best mummy Zeenat" while dropping a laughing emoji. Shweta Bachchan expressed her admiration with a red heart emoji. Fans eagerly responded to Zeenat's call for engagement, flooding the comments section with their creativity.

One wrote, "When u wanna play garba but you’re from Egypt," while another quipped, "POV - Zeenat when someone tries to steal her Aman (peace)." Another fan humorously commented, "When you know you are a Queen but they ask, 'Can you cook, clean, wash clothes?'" One imaginative response read, "A historically accurate depiction of Queen Zee-opatra holding the great Pharoah Tutankh-Aman's ornaments by the hand." Another playful comment was, "Roop ki Rani, Cairo'n ka Raja?" Lastly, a fan joked, "Shaadi kab hai? Main 7 pharaoh ke liye taiyyar hoon."

Since joining Instagram, Zeenat Aman has sparked conversations with every post she shares. From discussing on-screen nudity to offering parenting advice, from shedding light on celebrity privacy to showcasing her fashion choices, the actress infuses her posts with diverse insights. Renowned for her memorable roles in films like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna, she continues to captivate her audience with her social media presence.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman thanks fans as she gains 500K Instagram followers; advises 'don't take social media too seriously'