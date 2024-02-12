PICS: Ananya Panday, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, and others grace Neha Dhupia's house party

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She recently hosted a party at her house in Mumbai. The house party was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, and many others attended the party.

Bollywood celebrities attend Neha Dhupia's house party

The house party organized by Neha Dhupia was attended by a bunch of Bollywood celebrities. Ananya Panday was seen posing with Karan Johar while they entered the party. Both of them chose all-black outfits.

Riteish Deshmukh wore a colorful t-shirt while Kartik Aaryan chose a blue t-shirt and white pants. On the other hand, Malaika Arora arrived wearing a white loose shirt and black leather pants.

The party was also graced by Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, and others. Have a look:

Apart from R. Balki, Saiyami Kher, Yuvraj Singh, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Sunny Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others were seen arriving at Neha Dhupia's house party.

A few days ago, Neha celebrated her husband and Bollywood actor and the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, Angad Bedi's 41st birthday.

The actress documented herself making the mandatory midnight wish by slyly making a video of Angad and their daughter Mehr sleeping as she sang the birthday day song without waking them up. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The mandatory midnight wish … I love you soooo much that I did nt wake up !!!! Happy birthday my love, my life, my world @angadbedi. Also, our mehrunissa is @mehrdhupiabedi”

Neha Dhupia returns with No Filter Neha season 6

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Neha is gearing up for the next installment of the talk show, No Filter Neha season 6. It has also been revealed that Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday are in talks to feature in the upcoming season. We exclusively learned that Neha is in discussions with JioTV to bring back another season of her popular show after a hiatus of three years. Sources close to the show disclosed that preparations are underway, and this year's show will be streamed on JioTV and JioTV+.

