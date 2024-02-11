PICS: Bhagyashree pays special tribute to Rekha recreating her iconic look; calls veteran actress 'versatile'

Bhagyashree is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. She stepped into showbiz with Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman Khan. Her debut appearance in the film made her a household name and the actress garnered immense love for her innocent portrayal as Suman. She often shares pictures and videos on her social media account and receives a lot of love from fans. On February 11, Bhagyashree shared a picture of herself where she can be seen recreating veteran actress Rekha's iconic look.

Bhagyashree recreates Rekha's iconic look

Bhagyashree created a stunning retro look inspired by the evergreen diva Rekha for her latest post on Instagram. The actress who has had immense respect for Rekha has expressed her admiration for the Umrao Jaan actress’ timeless charm. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress paid a special tribute to the veteran actress by opting for this look.

Sharing her recreated picture, Bhagyashree penned, "Bas ek baar mera kahha ... maan lijiye. Nothing can beat the ever so versatile Rekhaji. Some months ago I chanced upon a picture of hers in Vogue.. and I couldn't get it off my mind. I know its nothing close to the original but I just had to give it a try."

Speaking about her look, Bhagyashree wore a white Kalidaar featuring four layers of concentric fabric, a fitted empire bodice, and Chudidaar sleeves paired with a pure silk dupatta to drape it with. She accessorized with ivory beige colored jewelry with a hint of golden embroidery.

Bhagyashree's work front

Bhagyashree quit acting after her marriage with Himalaya Dassani to focus on her family and children. Later on, she made sporadic appearances in films and television shows. To this date, Bhagyashree's Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya remains one of the most popular roles in Bollywood.

Last year, she made a special appearance in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and also acted in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video as well as Chatrapathi. Her son Abhimanyu Dassani is also an actor and has appeared in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aankh Mincholi among others.

