PICS: Did Pavail Gulati and Kanika Dhillion attend Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s wedding? Duo drops hints

After much speculation, reports suggest that Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have officially tied the knot in Udaipur on March 23, 2024. Initially aiming for an intimate celebration, the couple intended to keep their ceremony limited to close family and friends. However, a closer look at Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati's Instagram reveals photos seemingly confirming the wedding. The images from the ceremony suggest that the rumors were indeed true. It seems the couple opted for a low-key affair, marking the beginning of their marital journey surrounded by loved ones in a picturesque setting.

Pavail Gulati drops picture from wedding ceremony

Pavail Gulati, who starred alongside Taapsee Pannu in Thappad, shared a photo on Instagram with Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu, her cousin Evania Pannu, close friend and actor Abhilash Thapliyal, and badminton player Chirag Shetty. He captioned the post, "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!" Abhilash's comment, "IYKYK," sparked curiosity, while another user congratulated the coach, hinting at a celebratory event.

Kanika Dhillon drops hints

Kanika Dhillon, known for her collaboration with Taapsee on projects like Haseen Dillruba, Manmarziyaan, Dunki, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba as a writer, and her husband Himanshu Sharma, also joined the celebrations. Intriguingly, just two days prior, Kanika shared a series of photos on Instagram, sporting a pastel outfit. Notably, one of the hashtags used in the caption was '#MereYaarKiShaadi'. These pictures seemingly depict moments from Taapsee and Mathias' wedding, suggesting their close involvement in the joyous occasion.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe love story

Taapsee Pannu and former Olympic medalist Mathias Boe reportedly got married on March 23 in a ceremony surrounded by their families and closest friends. They first met in 2013 at the inaugural Indian Badminton League, and their relationship blossomed over time. Although they kept their romance private, Taapsee mentioned in an interview that they first connected on X (formerly Twitter) before meeting face-to-face.

Taapsee Pannu's work front

On the work front, Pannu was last seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, features her alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The story revolves around friends striving to immigrate but resorting to illegal means when faced with visa denials, leading to a series of challenges. Alongside Shah Rukh and Taapsee, the cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in significant roles.

In upcoming projects, Taapsee stars opposite Pratik Gandhi in Woh Ladi Hai Kahan and is also reprising her role in the sequel to the beloved Netflix film Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey.

