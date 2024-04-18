Taapsee Pannu worked hard and faced many struggles before achieving her success. In an interview four years ago with Pinkvilla, she bravely shared the challenges she encountered in the early years of her career. This openness sheds light on the journey many artists go through to reach their goals.

During her conversation, Taapsee Pannu disclosed an unsettling incident from her past. She recounted an experience where a director from South India threw a coconut at her during her early career days. At that moment, she was left confused and unsure about the director's motives behind such an action.

“For me, it was a shock because I had not seen that happening so when I said that it was a shocker for me...It was very unusual for me to understand the director...it was his way of giving tribute to the beauty of the women because he compares it with flowers or fruits"-the actress said.

The bad luck label

She began her acting career in South Indian films, working in all major languages in the South. A few films didn't work and she was labeled as 'bad luck'.

“I was there only for three songs and a few scenes and I did the film only because the producer was big, the film was big and the director was big and that was my fault that I chose to do a film for these reasons and the repercussions were brutal on me because I was tagged with the bad luck charm which I had to battle for years because I had two-three flop films back to back and I was in the film, so 'yeh panauti' hai','' the actress added

The career redemption

Taapsee Pannu turned her career around with a brief, yet impactful, 9-minute cameo in Akshay Kumar's spy thriller Baby. From that point on, she became a vital part of both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Over time, Taapsee has starred in movies where she is the sole lead, and many of these have become hits. Her journey since then has been a complete revival of her career.

Taapsee Pannu's latest major release was Dunki with SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. Her upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Both films are currently under production and are expected to be released later this year.

