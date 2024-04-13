Shraddha Kapoor's reaction to reports of her doppelganger creating waves at IPL match is heart winner

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most entertaining Bollywood actresses on Instagram. The actress has cracked the formula of connecting with fans on social media and she's killing it with almost every Instagram post and story. Recently, she reacted to the news about her doppelganger grabbing attention at an IPL match and it's winning the hearts of fans.

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to the news of her doppelganger grabbing attention at an IPL match

Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger has caught the attention of netizens after she attended an IPL match. Her pictures from the match went viral on social media and Shraddha's fans can't stop talking about her. But the reaction of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress to the news is winning the hearts of fans.

Shraddha shared the news piece on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Arre main hi toh hoon (This is me only)" along with a laughter emoji.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

After the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor is working on Stree 2. The sequel to her much-loved 2018 horror-comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Stree 2 will also have a cameo by Varun Dhawan who will reprise his character of Bhediya in the film since both Stree and Bhediya are a part of Maddock's Supernatural Universe. The film is slated to release on August 31.

Talking about what's next after Stree 2, Shraddha said during a fan interaction in February that there are 2-3 films that are being developed. One of them is in a mythological zone and the other one is about time travel.

More about Stree 2

In an interview with Times of India, actor Abhishek Banerjee talked about the highly awaited sequel and said, "Stree 2 is also going to be bigger and double the kind of fun. All the actors are skin deep into their characters. I had a lot of fun with Apar (Aparshakti Khurana) and Shraddha. It was a reunion of sorts. I was telling my co-actors ki for me it was more of nostalgia as we landed up in the galiyas of Chanderi. It was my first film (as an actor in a prominent role). And first times are always special."

Abhishek also shared that the film is currently in the post-production stage and the VFX is expected to take a lot of time.

ALSO READ: Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer's VFX will take ‘time’, reveals Abhishek Banerjee; drops major update