WATCH: Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi with son, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi arrive at Baba Siddique's Iftar party in style

Politician Baba Siddique organized a grand Iftar party in Mumbai today, March 24. Several Bollywood celebrities as well as TV stars have started arriving at the event during the holy month of Ramadan. Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and other celebrities were seen arriving for the grand party.

Bollywood celebs grace Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Salman Khan was seen arriving in style for the Baba Siddique's Iftar party. He wore a black-and-white chequered outfit and was seen flashing his bright smile. Salman's father Salim Khan was also seen attending the grand party.

Emraan Hashmi arrived with his son while Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi posed together at the Iftar party.

Take a look:

Work front

Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film broke the box office record. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's action entertainer which will be released on Eid 2025.

Recently, as per the Times Now report, Salman and Sooraj Barjatya don't have any ongoing project together as of now and in fact, the filmmaker has no plans to direct a film as of now. Reportedly, Sooraj is trying to focus on the career of his son Avnish Barjatya who made his directorial debut with the film Dono last year. But unfortunately, the film couldn't do well at the box office.

Advertisement

The report quotes a source saying that Sooraj Barjatya is deeply hurt by the performance of Avnish's debut film and now he is determined to make sure his career takes off. Sooraj is currently busy planning Avnish's next film.

On the other hand, Emraan was recently seen in the series Showtime which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Showtime explores the conflicts and secret pressures in the Bollywood industry. It features a talented group of actors including Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz, and others, in important roles. Created by Sumit Roy and helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the screenplay is written by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Lara Chandni.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma and Siddhant Chaturvedi were last seen in Murder Mubarak and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan respectively.

ALSO READ: PIC: Athiya Shetty proudly claps as hubby KL Rahul hits half century during Rajasthan vs Lucknow IPL match