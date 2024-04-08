Shraddha Kapoor is an exceptionally talented actress who always makes a mark on the silver screen with her incomparable acting skills. But that’s not all, her fashion sense is just as impressive and inspiring. She effortlessly combines comfort and style to create the most outstanding outfits, without ever sacrificing her own needs. It's no wonder why her fans adore her so much!

Shraddha Kapoor made a case for her fashion superiority, earlier today, in an exceptional pantsuit today, and we loved it. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress’ pinkalicious OOTD?

Shraddha Kapoor looked amazing in all-pink:

The Stree actress always knows just how to turn heads with her fashion fabulousness, and that is exactly what she did today. She stepped out of her car and walked ahead with charm, poise, and confidence while wearing the most gorgeous head-to-toe pink ensemble. It's quite safe to say that the diva was literally giving Elle Woods vibes with her stunning OOTD.

The Half Girlfriend actress' ensemble featured a vibrant pink pantsuit that screamed all things amazing. In fact, the magical reaction to this classy piece proved that we're still obsessed with Barbiecore and aren't ready to let go of it just yet.

This classy piece featured a well-tailored pink full-sleeved blazer with OG shoulder pads that screamed power. It also had convenient pockets on both sides with a timeless design that cinched the diva's waist perfectly, helping her show off her incomparable figure.

The plunging V-neck of the outfit was incredibly seductive. It showcased the strapless, corset-style pink camisole that the actress had on beneath her suit, leaving us completely stunned.

The flawless ensemble suited Shraddha Kapoor like a charm:

Additionally, she decided to match the blazer with a pair of high-waisted ankle-length pants. The pants had a straight, slightly oversized fit and a lined style, making them a fantastic choice. To finish off her outfit, she opted for white strappy sandals.

She added simple accessories to her outfit, such as a layered gold heart necklace and matching gold earrings and rings. These choices really brought her whole look together. Her minimal makeup and sleek hairstyle were also really impressive.

It's super inspiring to see Kapoor merge corporate core and Barbiecore to create a fashion statement that is just so beautiful. This outfit totally cemented Shraddha Kapoor's status as a fashion icon for the masses; don't you agree?

So, what did you think of Shraddha Kapoor's OOTD? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

